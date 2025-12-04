The Xbox app on Android now has a real store and wishlist support

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft is testing a fully featured store section and wishlist support on the Xbox app.

The store allows you to browse and purchase games, DLC, and bundles.

Android users can access this new store tab through the Xbox Beta app.

Through the Xbox app, you can see who’s online, search for games, check out your game library, and more. However, it has been missing a feature that has kept it from being a complete experience — a store. Microsoft is changing that with a new update.

First spotted by Tom Warren of The Verge, Microsoft is testing a fully featured Xbox store on mobile. If you’re an Android user, you can check out the storefront through the Xbox Beta app. The store can be accessed by tapping the new Store tab, which features an icon resembling a shopping bag.

Here you can browse and purchase games, DLC, and bundles the same way you do on console. The store even includes filters such as the number of players, genres, capabilities, and more, so you can refine your search. Previously, if you were on the Xbox app and wanted to buy something, the app would direct you to a web page. Earlier this year, Microsoft added the ability to make purchases through the Xbox app, but there was no actual store page built into the experience.

On top of a new marketplace, Microsoft has also included wishlist support in this test. Before this test, you could only wishlist games on console or via the web. Now you can wishlist on mobile, and it will sync across your various devices.

At the moment, this test is only available to Xbox Beta app users on Android. However, it’s expected that this update will eventually be available for users on iOS as well.

