X (formerly Twitter) is a ghost town: User feeds have mysteriously disappeared (Updated: Back up)
- X is down for many users across the world.
- The problem seems to have wiped content from people’s timelines, feeds, bookmarks, and other sections on the platform.
Update: December 21, 2023 (3:06 AM ET): X is back up after a global outage. Users are once again able to access their feeds, timeline, and other content on the platform.
Original article: December 21, 2023 (1:49 AM ET): It looks like X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing problems right now. Many users are reporting that their timelines are empty. While that doesn’t seem to be the case at my end, I am unable to view any posts (tweets) by the people that I follow. There’s simply no content on their timelines.
My colleagues are also unable to see any posts on their X homepage. The bookmarks section and community feeds are also showing up empty, however tapping on posts in notification seems to be working as intended.
The hashtag “Twitter is down” is also trending on the platform and reports about the problems are spiking on Down Detector. Here are some screenshots of how the X timeline and other pages are appearing for some of us folks here at Android Authority.
We’re tracking the issue and will try reaching out to X to figure out what’s the problem. Hopefully, the outage should be resolved in a couple of hours once the company figures out and fixes what’s wrong. Until then, you can try some of these fixes and see if they work for you.