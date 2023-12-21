X (formerly Twitter) is a ghost town: User feeds have mysteriously disappeared (Updated: Back up)

Update: December 21, 2023 (3:06 AM ET): X is back up after a global outage. Users are once again able to access their feeds, timeline, and other content on the platform.

Original article: December 21, 2023 (1:49 AM ET): It looks like X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing problems right now. Many users are reporting that their timelines are empty. While that doesn’t seem to be the case at my end, I am unable to view any posts (tweets) by the people that I follow. There’s simply no content on their timelines.