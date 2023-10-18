X, formerly Twitter, announces $1/year Not-a-Bot plan for new users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR X is starting to charge new users a fee of $1 to post on the platform.

The new Not-a-Bot subscription is first going live in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Existing X users won’t be affected by the new policy.

Elon Musk recently announced plans to charge all X (formerly Twitter) users a nominal fee to use the platform, and now, implementation is underway. X is testing a $1 per year subscription fee that will allow new users to post on the platform.

Called the “Not a Bot” program, the new subscription method is going live in two countries — New Zealand and the Philippines.

“This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform, and bot activity. This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X,” The platform wrote in a help center post explaining the experiment.

Starting today, we’re testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

Existing X users won’t be affected by the test. So, if you already have an X account in the two test countries, you won’t be required to pay the $1/year fee. It’s unclear if those are the same terms that will remain when X rolls out the paid-for-all subscription more widely.

New accounts created in New Zealand and the Philippines must first verify their phone numbers. They will then get options to select from three subscription tiers — the $1/year Not-a-Bot plan, X Premium, and the Verified Organizations plan. Folks who choose the first option will be able to perform specific actions on the platform’s web version: post content, like posts, reply, repost, quote other posts, and bookmark posts.

New users who don’t subscribe to the Not-a-Bot plan will only be able to read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts. Users will be able to cancel their Not-a-Bot Program subscription at any time.

