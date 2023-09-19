Twitter, now X, moving towards becoming paid for all users

X

TL;DR X, formerly Twitter, could soon become a subscription-only service.

That means everyone will have to pay to use the platform.

Elon Musk announced the developments during a livestream on the platform.

Elon Musk has made another surprising revelation regarding the future of X, formerly Twitter. The latest announcement adds to a growing list of unpopular decisions taken by the Tesla, SpaceX, and X Corp. leader regarding the social media platform. Speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a live-streamed conversation, Musk said that X is gearing up to become a paid platform for all users.

According to the billionaire entrepreneur, “a small monthly payment for use of the X system” is the only way to deal with the “vast armies of bots” on the platform.

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if (a bot maker) has to pay a few dollars, the effective cost of bots is very high,” Musk said. While he did not reveal how much a monthly subscription for X would cost and how it would differ from the current Premium plan, Musk added that bot makers would need to register a new payment method for each bot, thereby restricting them from setting up swaths of fake accounts on X.

It’s unclear when precisely the new subscription plans for X would come into place. Musk has a history of jumping the gun as far as new feature announcements are concerned. As per the data he divulged during the Netanyahu chat, X now has 550 million monthly users who put out up to 200 million daily posts. That number will undoubtedly see a decline if and when X becomes a subscription-only service, with users flocking to alternatives.

