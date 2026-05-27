XREAL's $299 AR glasses finally look like something people may actually wear

TL;DR XREAL has launched its new X By XREAL sub-brand alongside the a01 AR glasses, which feature a lightweight 62g design, a 1600-nit HDR10 display, and interchangeable front frames for customization.

The a01 focuses heavily on comfort and practicality, featuring slimmer hardware, multiple nose pad options, transparent or immersive viewing modes, and a new anti-shake system designed for stable viewing during travel.

Unlike premium mixed reality headsets such as the Apple Vision Pro, the a01 targets casual entertainment and gaming users with a more affordable $299 starting price.

XREAL seems ready to move AR glasses beyond the usual niche tech crowd. With its newly announced sub-brand, X By XREAL, the company is clearly trying to make wearable displays feel more approachable, stylish, and practical.

The first product in this new lineup is called the a01, and it focuses heavily on solving some of the biggest problems people usually associate with AR glasses. That includes bulky designs, uncomfortable fits, shaky visuals, and products that look too futuristic to wear outside.

The a01 features a 1600-nit HDR10 display, making videos, games, and apps look vibrant even in bright environments like airports, trains, or cafes. But the more interesting part is the hardware itself. XREAL says the glasses weigh just 62 grams, making them the lightest in this category. That may not sound like a huge deal at first, but weight matters a lot with wearable tech. Even slightly heavy XR headsets can become tiring after an hour of use.

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XREAL also seems to understand that people want wearable tech to feel personal. The a01 comes with interchangeable front frames, allowing users to switch styles based on their outfit, mood, or preference. The company is even letting users 3D print their own front-frame accessories, which honestly feels like one of the more creative ideas we have seen in this space recently. It gives the glasses a level of customization that feels closer to phone cases or smartwatch straps than traditional XR hardware.

Like some of XREAL’s previous products, the a01 also supports transparent and immersive viewing modes. Users can stay aware of their surroundings while watching content or dim the outside world for a more focused viewing experience.

To make the glasses lighter and easier to wear for long periods, the company uses a lightweight nylon body, slimmer lenses, thinner temples, adaptive hinges, and multiple nose pad sizes for a more comfortable fit. That part actually matters because comfort has been one of the biggest reasons why many people stop using wearable gadgets after the initial excitement wears off.

One of the more practical additions here is the new anti-shake mode. Watching videos on AR glasses while sitting in a moving train or on a flight often results in unstable visuals and blurry images. XREAL says its new spatial anti-shake algorithm helps stabilize images without compromising sharpness or color. If the feature works well in real-world conditions, it could make the glasses genuinely useful during commutes and travel.

That said, these are still 0DoF (0 degrees of freedom) glasses, meaning they are not trying to compete with full mixed reality headsets like the Apple Vision Pro. The a01 feels more like a portable wearable screen for entertainment, gaming, and casual everyday use rather than a full-blown spatial computing device.

The X By XREAL a01 is already available in China and is expected to launch in the US this July, starting at $299. At that price, XREAL could attract people curious about AR glasses but not ready to spend thousands of dollars on premium XR headsets.

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