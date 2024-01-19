X for Android finally supports audio/video calls

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An X employee has revealed that the Android app now supports audio and video calls.

The addition comes a few months after the iOS app gained call capabilities.

X (formerly known as Twitter) launched audio and video calls on iOS back in October. We’ve had to wait a while, but this functionality is now available on the Android app.

An X employee confirmed (where else) on X that this feature was now available to Android users. Check out the screenshot below.

Only premium users can make and receive calls, though, in line with the iOS version of the app. However, X adds that all accounts can receive calls.

Either way, X joins a host of apps and services that offer audio and/or video calls. This includes WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Signal, and Google Meet. For what it’s worth, pretty much all of these services let you make and receive calls for free.

Not seeing audio and video calls on your Android phone just yet? The X employee notes that the feature is rolling out gradually on Android, so you might have to wait a few days to get it.

