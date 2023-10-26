You can now make audio and video calls on X (formerly Twitter)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR X is rolling out audio and video calling on the platform.

Several users have received the features, but they have not rolled out widely just yet.

It’s unclear if non-Premium X subscribers will have access to audio and video calling.

X (formerly Twitter) is now rolling out the ability to make and receive audio and video calls. Several users have received a pop-up notification about the new features after opening the X app in the past few hours. The platform also hinted at the imminent rollout of audio and video calls a few hours back but hasn’t officially introduced the features through its own X account or a press release. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is calling this an “early version of video and audio calling on X,” hinting that the features could be refined with time.

Before you get too excited and start calling every famous person you follow on X, let us tell you how video and audio calling works on the platform (via The Verge). Users can head to app settings to enable audio and video calling. If they don’t have the toggle enabled, no one would be able to call them, and they wouldn’t be able to call anyone.

Users also get an option to select who can call them. They can choose between verified users, people they follow, and people in their address book. So chances are if you’re just a free user hanging around on X, you won’t be able to call anyone if you don’t follow them or aren’t in their address book.

It’s unclear if the feature has reached everyone, though. We checked and still haven’t received it at our end. It’s also unclear if non-Premium users can access audio and video calling on X or if it’s only reserved for paying customers. We’ll update this story if and when we get some clarity on these questions.

