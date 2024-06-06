Catch an early 28% price drop on the 2K Wyze Cam v4

Building your smart home can be done on a tight budget with excellent deals like this one. It only launched in March, but you can already save 28% on the feature-packed Wyze Cam v4. The smart security camera is down to just $25.98 in the sale. Wyze Cam v4 for 25.98 ($10 off)

The compact size of the Wyze Cam v4 disguises an impressive 2.5K QHD resolution, so image quality is commendable. The upgraded image processor with Wide Dynamic Range delivers vibrant colors, which is complemented by enhanced color night vision powered by a Starlight Sensor. IP65 weather resistance makes it well-suited for either indoor or outdoor use, while a motion-activated LED spotlight, voice warnings, and a built-in siren add to the security features.

Clear communication is facilitated by an improved amplifier and microphone, while 24/7 local recording is supported via a microSD card up to 512GB. The easy Bluetooth setup and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensure a smooth installation and stable connection, plus there’s voice assistant support to make integration with the rest of your smart home a doddle.

You can’t go far wrong at this price, so hit the widget above if you’re interested in the deal.

