One of the best racing games on the Google Play Store just got a big discount

TL;DR Wreckfest is currently on sale on the Google Play Store.

The price has been slashed from $10.99 to $2.99.

If you’re looking for a new Android game and you’re a fan of racing, the Google Play Store has no shortage of racing games to choose from. However, some of the best available, like GRID Autosport, can be pretty pricey. Fortunately, one of those more expensive titles just got a heavy discount.

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Wreckfest — Demolition Racing is not only one of the top paid racing apps on the Play Store, but it’s also one of the most expensive at $10.99. However, if you open up the marketplace and navigate to the app’s page today, you’ll notice that the price has been slashed. If you act right now, you can get the popular demolition-style racer for only $2.99.

Not only are you saving $8, but you’re also getting all of the game’s core content with that one-time premium purchase. That includes car customizations, challenge modes, and a career mode. Keep in mind, there are in-app purchases to access additional DLC content.

It’s unclear how long this discount will last, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re interested. The game requires a device running Android 9 or later.

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