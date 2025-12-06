The world’s first Android 16 e-reader just got colorful

ViWoods

TL;DR ViWoods launched the new Android 16-powered AiPaper Reader C, with a colorful E Ink display.

The Reader C keeps the same compact build, data-only SIM card support, and dedicated AI button.

Priced at $349, it is available now through ViWoods and third-party retailers like Amazon.

Just weeks after we covered ViWoods’ unexpectedly ambitious AiPaper Reader, the world’s first reader running Android 16, the company is already expanding the lineup. This time, it’s adding a splash of color with the AiPaper Reader C, a variant that trades the crisp monochrome Carta panel for a color E Ink display. It’s a trendy pivot, as more and more e-readers get colorful makeovers throughout the market.

The move to color should make the Reader C more appealing to anyone who regularly handles comics, illustrated books, children’s titles, or PDFs with charts and diagrams. Color E Ink still isn’t vibrant in the LCD sense, but it does add context that grayscale can’t always capture. As always, a color E Ink panel also reduces sharpness, meaning text and fine lines won’t look as crisp as they do on the monochrome AiPaper Reader.

Hardware-wise, ViWoods doesn’t change much. The 6.13-inch Reader C boasts the same 6.7mm thickness as the original and weighs just 138g, keeping things wonderfully portable. It also retains the same core hardware: 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, optional 4G connectivity, and, of course, Android 16. Like the AiPaper Reader, the color model supports data-only SIM cards for 4G use, letting users sync books, download apps, or run AI tools without relying on Wi-Fi, something we usually only see on a handful of niche devices. The Reader C also keeps the same built-in AI button for triggering on-page assistance.

As with most color E Ink devices, the AiPaper Reader C isn’t a clear upgrade; it’s a different compromise. Readers who want versatility may welcome it, while purists might wonder whether color is worth the potentially reduced clarity. Either way, ViWoods’ rapid follow-up suggests the company is eager to carve out a real presence in the e-reader world, and the AiPaper Reader C is another step in that direction.

The AiPaper Reader C is priced at $349 and is available through ViWoods’ online store or Amazon, where listings for the new color model have already begun to appear.

