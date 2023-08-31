Withings introduces the new ScanWatch 2 and a budget-friendly ScanWatch Light

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Withings has announced two new health-focused hybrid watches, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light.

The ScanWatch2 will feature a new TempTech24/7 module to enable temperature tracking day and night.

The wearables are priced at $349.95 and $249.95, respectively, and are available now for preorder from Withings.com.

Withings has announced a new generation of ScanWatch with two new models focused on health. Each an elegant hybrid smartwatch, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light both offer 30 days of battery life so users can track around-the-clock metrics, including heart rate and workout heart rate zones, active minutes, and sleep quality.

They’re also both powerful tools for those hoping to track their menstrual cycle. The premier offering — the ScanWatch 2 — features additional sensors and tools for an advanced health-tracking experience. For those on a budget, the ScanWatch Light cuts a few nonessentials to offer a more affordable wellness tool.

ScanWatch 2

The ScanWatch 2 is the company’s latest flagship for keeping tabs on everything from sleep and activity to cardiovascular health. Like the ScanWatch launched in 2020, the newest model offers an ECG for atrial fibrillation detection as well as SpO2 tracking. However, this year’s model offers upgraded software and new sensors to collect even more accurate health data.

Like many popular smartwatches and trackers, Withings officially adds temperature tracking to the mix. Users will be able to track baseline temperature fluctuations throughout the day and night to identify oncoming illnesses and garner insights related to training and recovery. The company announced its TempTech24/7 module, which relies on a sensor for measuring skin and ambient temperatures.

Withings also added automatic workout detection for more than 40 activities, plus detailed female health tracking both on the device and in the Withings Health app. As mentioned, the ScanWatch 2 also offers the same 30 days of battery life as the last generation (despite added features and sensors), thanks in part to an upgraded Withings HealthSense OS.

ScanWatch Light

In addition to a second-generation ScanWatch, Withings also announced the Withings Light, a more affordable, pared-down offering. The device tracks the same staples as its pricier sibling, including activity, sleep, and heart rate.

It also features Withings’ cycle tracking suite so budget-conscious users can still log periods, symptoms, access period predictions, and more. Unlike the ScanWatch 2, however, it does not offer temperature monitoring. Users also won’t find ECG recordings, irregular heart rate notifications, blood oxygen levels, or elevation measurements. Additionally, while similar in build and aesthetic, the Light model features Gorilla Glass rather than scratch-resistant Sapphire Glass.

Availability Both devices are available now for preorder from Withings.com. They will hit shelves at select retailers in October 2023. The pricier ScanWatch 2 is available in 38mm and 42mm for $349.95. Current colorways include silver/black in the 42mm case size as well as silver/white, silver/black, and Rose Gold/sand in the 38mm model. The company also plans to add a 42mm silver/white option as well as a 38mm Rose Gold/blue model.

The ScanWatch Light is available in a single 37mm size, priced at $249.95. Colorways available now for the budget device include silver/black, silver/white, and rose gold/sand. Withings will eventually add a light blue/light green design as well.

