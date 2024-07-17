The best hybrid smartwatch you can buy is currently 15% off

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Tracking wellness has become an invaluable part of the modern wearable experience, and Withings is one of the many companies pushing this notion forward. Its ScanWatch line is well known as a great solution for tracking various health metrics, but it’s not the cheapest option. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can get the best hybrid smartwatch at a much cheaper price.

Usually listed at $350, the Withings ScanWatch 2 is available for just $297.46 during Prime Day, a 15% savings.

The ScanWatch 2 offers a 38mm dial, a small digital notification screen, and a larger analog arrangement. Its real selling point lies beneath, though, with all-day temperature tracking, heart health insights, and great sleep tracking with respiratory analysis and a sleep score to quantify your rest quality. Thanks to its lack of a full-sized display, the ScanWatch 2 requires monthly recharges.

To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need a Prime subscription, so grab a 30-day free Prime trial at the link and the Withings ScanWatch 2 via the button below.

