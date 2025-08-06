These $80 Windows XP Crocs just made me desperate for Android footwear

Techradar

TL;DR Microsoft has created Windows XP Crocs as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The custom footwear features a sky blue design with grassy green soles that mimic the conic Bliss wallpaper from the XP era.

All I want is for Google to make Android Crocs a thing!

Microsoft just did the unthinkable and made Windows XP cool again after almost 25 years. The software giant has released a pair of Windows XP-inspired Crocs, and now, all I can think of is how cool it would be if Google made some Android Crocs! You can buy Android Croc charms from the Google Store, but a fully custom-designed pair of Crocs would be so cool, just like these Windows XP ones.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Microsoft has gone full nostalgia mode with a limited-edition pair of Windows XP-themed Crocs. The shoes feature a sky blue design with grassy green soles that mimic the iconic Bliss wallpaper from the XP era. If that’s not enough, each pair of Windows XP Crocs also comes with a six-pack of Microsoft charms, including the MSN logo, Internet Explorer icon, Clippy, and a good old-fashioned mouse pointer.

The Verge first reported on the nostalgic footwear, and TechRadar confirmed that the Crocs are very real. Looks like Microsoft employees are getting first dibs via preorder before the rest of the world can clog a pair.

The Windows XP Crocs are $80 and even come with a matching Bliss drawstring backpack.

I love Microsoft, but I can’t help wanting my own Android pair for obvious reasons. I have a whole collection of Android pins collected painstakingly from Mobile World Congress over the years. I even use some of them as earrings once in a while. But now, all I want is Android Crocs.

Picture a bright green shoe with little bugdroids across the strap, charms shaped like old Nexus phones, the original Android robot logo, and maybe even a scannable QR code. Make the Android Crocs happen, Google, for the nostalgia, for the pins, and for my feet.

Article body continued

Follow