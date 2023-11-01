This Windows 11 Pro deal is the best yet at just $24.97

Tech Deals

The Windows 11 Home upgrade was free for most, but you’re missing out on the enhanced functionality of Windows 11 Pro. These extra features can be very handy if you’re a power or business user, and you don’t need to fork out the $199 retail price for the upgraded version right now. This Windows 11 Pro deal is the best we’ve come across yet, with it on sale for a limited time for just $24.97. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $24.97 ($174 off)

If you have a high-end PC, Pro allows you to take full advantage of your hardware. Unlike the Home version, which has pretty restrictive limitations on RAM and CPU cores, Pro can handle more robust configurations with up to 128 CPU cores and 2TB of RAM. This makes it a good choice for power users who run resource-intensive applications.

Windows 11 Pro also offers several security and virtualization advantages over its Home counterpart. It comes with advanced security features like BitLocker, which encrypts your entire drive, and Windows Information Protection for safeguarding sensitive data. You’re also getting built-in tools like Windows Sandbox, which allows you to test new software in a safe, isolated environment, and Hyper-V, which enables you to run multiple operating systems on your PC.

The Windows 11 Pro deal is only available for a matter of days. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.

