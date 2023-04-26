Deal: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99

Windows 11 Home may be sufficient for a lot of users, but if you or your business relies on enhanced functionality, Windows 11 Pro is where it’s at. This hugely popular deal could save you a pretty penny, with the pro version of the operating system on sale right now for just $39.99 ( $159 off ).

If this deal has caught your eye, you probably have a good idea of the difference between the Windows 11 versions. But if not, here are just a few of the key upgrades in Windows 11 Pro:

Virtualization and remote desktop;

Support for two CPU sockets and 128 CPU cores;

Enterprise management features such as Group Policy;

Extra business-orientated security features.

Windows 11 Pro is usually $199 off the shelf or $99 as an upgrade from the Home version. So this deal represents savings of as much as 79%.