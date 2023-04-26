Best daily deals

Deal: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $39.99

Enhance your business systems with this massive discount on the pro version of Windows 11.
7 hours ago
Windows 11 Home may be sufficient for a lot of users, but if you or your business relies on enhanced functionality, Windows 11 Pro is where it’s at. This hugely popular deal could save you a pretty penny, with the pro version of the operating system on sale right now for just $39.99 ($159 off).

If this deal has caught your eye, you probably have a good idea of the difference between the Windows 11 versions. But if not, here are just a few of the key upgrades in Windows 11 Pro:

  • Virtualization and remote desktop;
  • Support for two CPU sockets and 128 CPU cores;
  • Enterprise management features such as Group Policy;
  • Extra business-orientated security features.

Windows 11 Pro is usually $199 off the shelf or $99 as an upgrade from the Home version. So this deal represents savings of as much as 79%.

The clock is ticking on the offer, and that’s if the number of licenses doesn’t sell out first. Hit the widget below to check out the deal while you can.

$39.99 at TechDeals
Save $159.01
