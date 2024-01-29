Microsoft kills off WordPad, asks users to try Word or Notepad instead

Instead of Windows 12 , users are expected to get a rather hefty Windows 11 update later this year. While the update should bring a number of new features and improvements, it will also remove a beloved app that’s been included with the OS since Windows 95.

As spotted by Tom’s Hardware, the latest Canary build of Windows 11 is available to download for Windows Insiders. The most recent OS build is reportedly missing the WordPad app and it won’t be reinstallable, according to the company. Microsoft explains:

Starting with this build, the WordPad and People apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS. In a future flight, WordPad will be removed in an upgrade. WordPad will not be reinstallable. WordPad is a deprecated Windows feature.

If you’re wondering why Microsoft would choose to move away from the rich text application after 28 years, it appears the move is to nudge people toward using Microsoft Word or Windows Notepad, as Microsoft states:

We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.

According to an earlier report, WordPad was expected to be removed in a future update, but this confirms the app will be retired. But WordPad won’t be the only aging app getting the axe. It’s believed legacy apps including Cortana, Mail, Calendar, Maps, People, and Movies & TV will also be removed.