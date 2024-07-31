Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wi-Fi calling is one of those often-forgotten modern marvels. Circumventing carriers, Wi-Fi calling reroutes voice calls across the internet when the cellular signal is disrupted or unavailable. It ensures that your calls can be placed even if the nearest cell tower is well out of sight.

Wi-Fi calling was far more impactful before the dawn of 4G and 5G. Now that higher bandwidth and penetrative connections are commonplace, the need for a standby is less essential. However, do you still use it? And if you do, how often do you use Wi-Fi calling? Vote in our poll below.

How often do you use Wi-Fi calling? 198 votes I use Wi-Fi calling all the time, more than cellular. 65 % I use Wi-Fi calling sometimes, but I use cellular more. 17 % I don't use Wi-Fi calling, and have it disabled. 19 %

Yes, Wi-Fi calling remains a useful standby if you’re in rural areas or don’t own a 5G smartphone. I generally place calls indoors and own a 4G handset, and I don’t think I’ve ever used the feature. When I do make calls, I generally use the available cellular service. I imagine many people share my use pattern, but there are likely some exceptions.

Notably, it’s possible that you’re not aware when Wi-Fi calling is activated during calls. The OS should switch seamlessly between carrier signal or Wi-Fi, depending on which provides the better service. We want to know if you’ve disabled this functionality entirely.

Importantly, we’re not including WhatsApp calls, Zoom, or VoLTE in our Wi-Fi calling definition, but strictly voice calls routed through the internet over a Wi-Fi connection. That’s a small but important thing to remember when voting. Of course, if you use Wi-Fi calling or another method to call people entirely, mention your experience in the comments.

