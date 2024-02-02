Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: Why do you typically upgrade to a new phone?
One of the more pleasant experiences in life is upgrading to a new smartphone, and that honeymoon period is pretty fun as you explore the new features and enjoy the initial speed boost.
What’s the main reason why you tend to upgrade to a new smartphone, though? We’re curious to hear what drives your new purchase, so go ahead and answer the poll below. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your decision.
What's the main reason why you usually upgrade to a new phone?
I’d imagine that the performance and battery life are two main reasons for people, especially if you’re coming from a much older phone. Aside from hardware, I’d also guess that a lack of software updates could be a motivating factor for you to upgrade.
Don’t have your preferred reason listed? Then go ahead and vote for “other” and leave a comment below with the reason why you typically upgrade to a new phone.