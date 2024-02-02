Poll: Why do you typically upgrade to a new phone?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One of the more pleasant experiences in life is upgrading to a new smartphone, and that honeymoon period is pretty fun as you explore the new features and enjoy the initial speed boost.

What’s the main reason why you tend to upgrade to a new smartphone, though? We’re curious to hear what drives your new purchase, so go ahead and answer the poll below. You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your decision.

What's the main reason why you usually upgrade to a new phone? 513 votes The battery has degraded 20 % The phone isn't as good as it used to be 17 % I'm not getting updates anymore 22 % My phone is fine, but I just want something better 20 % I was due for a cheap/free upgrade 3 % I just want something new and different 13 % Other (leave a comment) 6 %

I’d imagine that the performance and battery life are two main reasons for people, especially if you’re coming from a much older phone. Aside from hardware, I’d also guess that a lack of software updates could be a motivating factor for you to upgrade.

Don’t have your preferred reason listed? Then go ahead and vote for “other” and leave a comment below with the reason why you typically upgrade to a new phone.

