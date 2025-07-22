I use both YouTube Music and Spotify, and for good reason

Andy Walker / Android Authority

For many, the choice between Spotify and YouTube Music is a major dilemma. But for me, it’s not a question of picking one over the other. Unlike most people who stick to a single platform, I seamlessly integrate both into my daily routine, especially when relying on their free plans.

But even when I opt for premium features, I often subscribe to one service while still actively using the other. Why this dual-platform approach? It all comes down to their distinct strengths and limitations, which, when leveraged strategically, create a surprisingly efficient and enjoyable listening experience.

How my dual-streaming strategy works on free tiers

The free accounts offered by Spotify and YouTube Music are surprisingly different, each with unique advantages and drawbacks.

Spotify, for instance, allows me to turn off my phone’s display while the music keeps playing — a crucial feature for battery life and convenience. However, its free tier comes with significant restrictions: I can’t choose a specific song to play (it’s shuffle-only for most content), and I’m limited to just six skips per hour.

YouTube Music, on the other hand, offers more freedom in song selection and unlimited skips. I can pick any track I want from its vast library and jump through songs at will. The major drawback, however, is that the music stops playing as soon as the display is turned off, which can be a real bummer when you want to conserve battery or simply listen without staring at your screen.

Because of these differing limitations and the unique features each service provides on their free plans, I use them in different scenarios, perfectly tailoring my listening experience to the moment.

Weekend vibes: YouTube Music is my go-to

My weekends often involve a lot of music at home, particularly in the mornings. I love to relax in bed or on the couch, put on my headphones, and immerse myself in my favorite artists, often singing along — badly, but I try my best. For these moments, YouTube Music is my absolute preference.

I frequently find myself watching videos while listening, and the integrated lyrics feature is a huge plus for those sing-along sessions. The ability to skip any song I want and choose exactly what and when I want to listen to is invaluable for curating my perfect chill-out soundtrack.

Therefore, YouTube Music’s main limitation — the inability to turn off the display — isn’t an issue for me in this context. I’m actively engaged with the app, often watching the screen anyway. The sheer number of ads can be a bit much, but that’s a different story altogether.

On the road: Spotify takes the wheel

In addition to my weekend tunes, I always listen to music while driving. I’m not a fan of traditional radio stations; I don’t want to hear five Ed Sheeran songs within an hour. So, a music streaming app is essential. In this scenario, Spotify is the superior option, hands down.

When driving, I absolutely want my phone’s display to be turned off. It’s safer, saves battery life, and obviously, I’m not going to be watching music videos or reading lyrics while on the road. I also have no desire to select specific songs when my hands should be on the wheel. Instead, I find a good playlist, hit play, and that’s that.

The number of Spotify ads I have to listen to is extremely low.

Spotify’s free plan is brilliant for this purpose. I can turn off the screen, choose from countless available playlists — which also helps me discover new and interesting songs — and then just put my phone away and forget about it. What’s even better is that, in my location, the number of Spotify ads I have to listen to is extremely low. Sometimes as low as zero on a two-hour journey. That’s a stark difference compared to YouTube Music, which tends to serve up two ads at a time every fourth or fifth song.

Of course, Spotify has other free-tier limitations, the main one being the six-skips-per-hour rule. However, this hasn’t been a major problem for me so far. I rarely exceed that limit when listening to a curated playlist while driving. And if I do, it usually means I’m not listening to the right playlist anyway, so I simply stop and select a new one.

Which premium option is better?

If I’m sticking to free plans, I really can’t say one is definitively better than the other. I view them as two distinct tools, each perfectly suited for different occasions and needs. However, I do occasionally switch to a premium plan, especially when I get tired of ads, and that’s where I have a clear favorite. Despite this, my dual-service usage often continues.

My premium pick: YouTube Music

YouTube Music is my preferred premium streaming service for a couple of compelling reasons.

First, the selection of videos and live performances is, as you might expect, vastly superior thanks to its seamless integration with the main YouTube platform. I also genuinely prefer the lyrics feature available on YouTube Music, as well as the overall look and feel of the app.

Then there’s the price: it’s more or less on par with Spotify’s in my region. However, since YouTube Music is part of the broader YouTube Premium subscription, I don’t have to watch ads on regular YouTube videos. It’s a significant win in my book, offering immense value beyond just music.

Why Spotify still has a place

However, even when I’m subscribed to YouTube Music, I still find myself using Spotify. The main reason? Its superior podcast feature.

Finding podcasts on Spotify is simply easier and more intuitive than on YouTube Music. The podcast feature feels well-integrated into Spotify’s app, while on YouTube Music, it can feel more like an afterthought or a tacked-on addition. My colleague Nathan recently wrote a whole post about the podcast experience on YouTube Music, which you can check out at the link.

Spotify offers exclusive podcasts.

Additionally, Spotify often boasts exclusive podcasts you won’t find anywhere else. Since I listen to some of these at times, it just makes sense to keep Spotify as my primary podcast app. I certainly don’t want two different podcast apps, especially when I already juggle two music streaming services.

What about you? Do you use different streaming services for different occasions, or do you generally stick to just one? Let me know in the comments below, along with your reasoning.