This ring lets you whisper commands to your voice assistant

TL;DR The WHSP Ring allows users to talk to their voice assistant without having to raise their voice.

The WHSP Ring works with a phone app that offers a number of different AI assistants ranging from a translator to a digital Psychologist and more.

This smart ring also allows you to check messages, control your smart home, and more without needing to pick up your phone.

Using your voice assistant sometimes requires you to speak loudly before it understands the commands you’re giving. While this isn’t a problem when you’re at home, that may make you apprehensive about using it in public spaces. VTouch hopes to solve that problem with its new smart ring.

Unveiled during CES 2024, VTouch’s WHSP Ring is a device you wear on your finger that has a proximity sensor, microphone, and button. When the button is pressed, the sensor can detect when you move the device close to your mouth and activate the microphone so you can softly converse with a voice assistant.

The WHSP Ring works in tandem with VTouch’s phone app, which offers a variety of different AI “character” assistants. The video above shows a few examples of characters, such as a psychologist and an art curator.

In addition to talking with AI characters, the ring allows you to control your smart home, listen to messages, translate voices, and more without needing to pick up your phone. And the button can be used to trigger alerts to your emergency contacts when tapped five times.

The video, unfortunately, doesn’t say when the WHSP Ring will be available. There’s also no information on how much the device will cost.

