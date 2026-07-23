Your next WHOOP could be free, courtesy of this fancy platinum credit card

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Robinhood now includes a yearly WHOOP Peak membership as a credit card perk.

WHOOP users will be eligible for a $239 credit for an annual membership, hardware included.

The offer is only valid if you make the purchase through your Robinhood Platinum Visa card.

Despite newer alternatives, such as the Fitbit Air, cropping up recently, WHOOP’s screenless bands still take the top spot for people who care about fitness metrics more than anything. The companion app, however, is somewhat of a sticking point, not because of what it offers, but the subscription wall WHOOP puts up to let you access your health data. That’s why some people have also attempted to break through the wall with an unofficial open-source app for their WHOOP bands.

But if you’d rather take matters into your own hands and still do not want to pay for a subscription, there’s another way to get a yearly WHOOP subscription without paying for it. Fintech platform Robinhood recently announced that people who own its Platinum Visa credit card will now get a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak subscription. While the $239 yearly subscription will not be automatically available as a perk with the card, Robinhood clarifies that the subscription cost will be offset as a “statement credit.” That means you must purchase your subscriptions through a Robinhood card and not other sources. The $239 bill also includes your hardware costs, so you effectively pay nothing.

According to Robinhood’s updated terms of service, you must activate the subscription only via WHOOP; doing so via a third-party merchant or bundled with any gift card makes you ineligible. The credits take eight weeks to be reflected on your statement, which means you might have to bear the costs for the first month.

One big caveat to you getting the benefits is that you must activate the offer from Robinhood’s app before making a purchase on WHOOP. Another aspect to note is that Robinhood’s Platinum card isn’t free itself. You pay a $695 yearly membership fee with the card. The platform then gives you credits, including $500 to spend on flights and hotels and another $500 for DoorDash or in-person dining (with monthly restrictions). In addition, you get up to 5% cashback on flight and hotel bookings, along with other wellness benefits, including free memberships to Function Health, Amazon One Medical, and up to $1000 in credits for Eight Sleep.

There’s no clarity on whether this offer is limited to new subscribers or also extends to existing ones. If you’re in the latter category, you’ll need to switch payments over to your Robinhood card. The offer applies to any purchases made through the end of 2027, which means the next two years of your WHOOP membership are covered if you pay in advance. However, there’s no guarantee about the future.

Follow