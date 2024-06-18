Is TikTok's new app another Instagram clone? Whee aren't sure

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR TikTok creator ByteDance has quietly published a new app called Whee.

The app promises a more authentic photo-sharing experience with your friends.

The release comes after a similar app, dubbed TikTok Notes, launched earlier this year.

Snapchat and BeReal are two social apps that promise more authenticity than rival platforms. We’ve even seen Instagram grab a few features from these apps. Now, it looks like TikTok‘s makers are getting in on the action too.

ByteDance quietly published a new app dubbed Whee earlier this month (spotted by Artem Russakovskii), promising a more intimate and authentic experience.

“Whee is a new social app created to keep you connected with your close friends through life’s spontaneous moments,” reads the app description. “Capture and share real-life photos that only your friends can see, allowing you to be your most authentic self.”

Russakovskii confirmed that the app is available in roughly a dozen markets, but not the US. We’re indeed able to download the app via the Play Store, but we get an error message when trying to log in, confirming that the app isn’t supported in our region. Using a VPN doesn’t make a difference, either.

Screenshots suggest that Whee isn’t trying to copy BeReal’s concept (taking photos at a designated time) or Snapchat’s ephemeral nature. Instead, the images hint at a more intimate version of Instagram, allowing you to share content with friends only, and only allowing friends to like and comment on your posts.

It’s also worth noting that Whee’s soft launch comes a short while after the company launched TikTok Notes. This is an Instagram-inspired app, too, centered on photo posts. We’re not quite sure how the two apps will coexist, though.

