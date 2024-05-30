WhatsApp is working on a handy AI image generator

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.12.4 beta references a new feature called Imagine that could enable users to generate images using Meta AI.

The company is also rolling out a new option that allows users to favorite WhatsApp chats and filter out the rest.

Meta has been busy baking AI features into the world’s most popular messaging app. While users in select regions can already chat with the Meta AI chatbot inside WhatsApp, the company’s plans extend beyond that. Based on a recent WhatsApp for Android beta build, it seems the messaging service will soon allow users to generate images using text prompts.

After analyzing WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.12.4 beta, WABetaInfo found references to a new feature called Imagine. According to the leaker, this upcoming addition will allow users to enter text prompts inside WhatsApp and have Meta AI generate relevant images. The feature will seemingly reside in the attachment menu users rely on to send contacts, documents, media, and more.

The Imagine feature is currently under development and hasn’t started rolling out to beta users yet. When ready, it will likely be strictly available in countries where Meta AI is supported. iPhone users can also expect to eventually get it, as WhatsApp typically maintains the same main feature sets across both clients.

Beyond that, WABetaInfo has also shared that WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.12.7 beta supports a new chat favoriting feature. Through it, users can mark their favorite WhatsApp conversations and optionally use a dedicated filter to hide the rest. This could be particularly helpful for those with crowded inboxes seeking to filter out the noise.

Chat favoriting is rolling out to select users running the aforementioned WhatsApp build. If you don’t see the option yet, ensure that your app is up to date and try force-quitting it. However, given that the company tends to roll out new features gradually, there’s a chance you won’t be able to access it right away.

