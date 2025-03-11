WhatsApp's next update might save you from unwanted video call surprises (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users turn off their camera before accepting video calls.

Right now, your front camera turns on automatically when you receive a video call, and you can only turn it off after answering.

The feature was discovered in WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.25.7.3.

WhatsApp, the globally popular messaging app, is testing a new feature aimed at enhancing user privacy during video calls. For those who’ve ever felt the panic of answering a video call only to realize they’re not quite camera-ready, this update might just be the solution you’ve been waiting for.

Currently, when you receive a video call on WhatsApp, your front camera automatically turns on, and there’s no way to accept the call without your camera being on. While this might not be a big deal for some, there are plenty of situations where you’d prefer to keep your camera off — whether you’re lounging in pajamas, multitasking, or simply not in the mood to be on screen. Right now, the only option is to accept the call and then scramble to turn off the camera. But that’s about to change.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While tinkering with the latest WhatsApp beta version (2.25.7.3 for Android), we were able to activate the upcoming feature. As you can see in the screenshots below, WhatsApp users will see a “Turn off your video” option when receiving a video call. Tapping this will turn off the camera, and the call will be accepted in voice-only mode.

The interface will also display an “Accept without video” prompt below while your camera is off, making it clear that you can start the video call without being seen. If you change your mind mid-call, you can always tap “Turn on your video” to switch back to a video call.

This enhancement is particularly timely given the rise of “sextortion” scams, where malicious actors exploit video calls to blackmail individuals. In India, for instance, there have been reports of scammers initiating video calls that display explicit content, then taking a screenshot with the victim’s face visible, and threatening to expose the recipient unless a ransom is paid.

While WhatsApp hasn’t officially announced when this feature will roll out to the public, its utility suggests it won’t be long before it becomes available to all users.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like