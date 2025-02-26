WhatsApp prepares to further simplify payments in its largest market (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in the world, and it’s practically the default medium of communication in markets like India. Because WhatsApp is so huge and influential in India, government authorities had imposed limits on its payment functionality to provide a level playing field for other competitors. These limits were recently lifted, and we’ve since spotted the company working on bringing over bill payment options to WhatsApp. Now, we’ve spotted clues of WhatsApp upgrading its UPI payment functionality with the addition of UPI Lite.

WhatsApp v2.25.5.17 beta includes strings that suggest the instant messaging app could soon offer UPI Lite functionality. We’ve spotted several strings in the past few versions, some of which are below:

Code Copy Text Add up to ₹%d, withdraw anytime Works even if servers are busy 1-click payment with no failures Enable PIN-free payments Setting up UPI Lite will enable the feature only on this device and not across your account. By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service.

From the strings, it’s clear that WhatsApp wants to add UPI Lite functionality to complement its current UPI capabilities.

UPI Lite is an extension of UPI specifically aimed at frequent but low-value transactions that do not utilize the core banking system in real-time. Think of it as an add-on wallet on top of your UPI-enabled bank account. Users can add extra funds to this wallet and then use it for frequent low-value transactions without needing multiple layers of authentication that UPI otherwise needs. This makes the transactions faster and simpler while managing risks as you are leveraged only to the extent of the wallet balance (and not your entire bank balance).

Currently, WhatsApp is not listed as an app partner for UPI Lite, whereas competing apps like Gpay, Paytm, PhonePe, and even Samsung Wallet are listed as they offer this functionality. With UPI Lite functionality and the previously spotted bill payment functionality, WhatsApp is all set to become more useful than just an ordinary instant messaging app with billions of users.

