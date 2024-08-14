WhatsApp's latest updates make it even easier to spam your friends with stickers

WhatsApp is the default messaging app in many countries, connecting users to friends, family members, and even businesses. Given the heated competition between Meta’s platform and other alternatives like Telegram, WhatsApp continues to develop new features to attract new users and retain existing ones. With its latest update, WhatsApp is giving its stickers a notable boost by collaborating with Giphy, supporting sticker-making on Android, and much more.

People love using stickers to express themselves and add personality and fun to their chats. Sometimes a sticker can communicate emotions and moods better than words ever could and today, we’re adding new ways for you to personalize and enjoy stickers.

WhatsApp announced today that it’s baking Giphy’s sticker library into its app. Once available, users will be able to search with text or emoji to find relevant stickers offered by the gif giant. The company is also making it easier to organize saved stickers by allowing users to move selected ones to the top. While this seemingly doesn’t enable freestyle reordering, it does make adjusting the layout more doable.