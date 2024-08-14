Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
WhatsApp's latest updates make it even easier to spam your friends with stickers
- Meta is collaborating with Giphy to integrate its sticker library into WhatsApp.
- WhatsApp’s built-in sticker maker is rolling out to Android users as well.
- WhatsApp will also let users reorder stickers by moving selected ones to the top of the list.
WhatsApp is the default messaging app in many countries, connecting users to friends, family members, and even businesses. Given the heated competition between Meta’s platform and other alternatives like Telegram, WhatsApp continues to develop new features to attract new users and retain existing ones. With its latest update, WhatsApp is giving its stickers a notable boost by collaborating with Giphy, supporting sticker-making on Android, and much more.
People love using stickers to express themselves and add personality and fun to their chats. Sometimes a sticker can communicate emotions and moods better than words ever could and today, we’re adding new ways for you to personalize and enjoy stickers.
WhatsApp announced today that it’s baking Giphy’s sticker library into its app. Once available, users will be able to search with text or emoji to find relevant stickers offered by the gif giant. The company is also making it easier to organize saved stickers by allowing users to move selected ones to the top. While this seemingly doesn’t enable freestyle reordering, it does make adjusting the layout more doable.
Beyond that, WhatsApp is expanding the sticker maker’s availability to Android. The built-in tool has long been exclusive to iOS users, allowing them to create and edit stickers directly in the app.
Otherwise, WhatsApp emphasizes that Meta AI can create custom stickers on Android and iOS in the US. The company is also testing AI stickers in Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia with Android users. This allows eligible users to describe the sticker they seek and have the company’s artificial intelligence produce relevant graphics.
Like most WhatsApp features, Meta will roll out these new additions over the next few weeks. If you don’t see them on your end, ensure you’re running the latest version available on your phone’s app marketplace, and wait until the company enables them for your account.