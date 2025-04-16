WhatsApp could take a page from Instagram with music cards for status updates (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Whatsapp is working on new music layouts for status updates.

These layouts aim to make music sharing more visually appealing.

The upcoming layouts would be similar to music options already available on Instagram stories.

WhatsApp‘s status feature is a very popular way to share updates with friends, family, and your entire contact list. While certainly useful, it does lag behind in functionality compared to the status/stories feature from Meta’s other offerings, like Instagram. For instance, Instagram users have a multitude of ways to add music to their story updates, whereas WhatsApp users only recently got their first way to do so. Thankfully, it seems that WhatsApp does want to catch up, as we’ve spotted multiple different music layouts in the works for status updates.

WhatsApp v2.25.12.19 includes code that enables further music layouts for status updates. Currently, WhatsApp shows the added music in the status header, like below:

This is a neat and clean way to present the information, but it doesn’t make the music the centerpiece of your status. To help users draw more attention to the music, WhatsApp is also working on adding some new layout cards, which you can see below.

If you would prefer not to have a fancy card, you can also stick to a music-only option that just adds music to your status. All of these are similar to the music cards and options we already see on Instagram.

These music cards have not yet rolled out to WhatsApp. Given their popularity on Instagram, it is fair to expect that Meta does want to launch them on WhatsApp. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

