Finally, WhatsApp is working on the one status tool users actually need (APK teardown)

TL;DR WhatsApp is developing a “Save as draft” option for status updates, allowing users to save progress if they exit the status creation screen.

The draft will be available the next time they enter the status creation screen.

An animated “2026” sticker with customizable colors is also in development for use in statuses.

WhatsApp has been working on adding more creative tools to the status feature, which is great. However, creating a status often becomes a time-consuming process, and it’s pretty common to get interrupted when you’re halfway through. Unfortunately, if you exit the status-creation screen, you will lose your progress and have to start over. WhatsApp v2.25.36.6 includes code for allowing users to save their status as a draft, similar to Instagram, helping fix one of the biggest annoyances in the process.

Soon, users will be able to save their half-finished status message as a draft. When trying to exit the status editing screen, users will see a pop-up asking whether they want to Save before exiting. Users can choose to Save as draft, Discard, or Continue editing.

When you save the status as a draft, it will appear as a draft the next time you enter the status creation screen.

WhatsApp will also soon add a special sticker to celebrate 2026. When trying to create a Layout status (adding multiple images in a grid), we managed to enable this animated “2026” sticker.

You can tap on the sticker to change its color between green, red, and purple.

Neither of these changes is currently live in WhatsApp. The sticker should roll out soon, though, as it is time-sensitive.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow