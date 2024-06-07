Favorites first: WhatsApp will soon rank your contacts' status updates

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is rolling out a change to how it displays status updates.

The app is testing a new ranking system that will more likely display status updates from your more popular contacts.

The change is currently available in the latest WhatsApp beta version.

Plenty of work has been put into improving WhatsApp Status in recent months, from extending the video limit to bolstering its privacy. Now, the chat app is set to improve how these updates are displayed, rearranging them through a new ranking system.

Per WABetaInfo, status updates will soon be displayed based on contacts’ popularity and perceived importance. More specifically, you’ll be more likely to see status updates from those you speak to often and have spoken to recently, those who are pinned, and status updates soon to expire. WhatsApp will then order your status tray based on these criteria. Notably, this change seems to go hand-in-hand with WhatsApp’s larger redesign, showcased in May.

This update brings other subtle changes and oddities, too. For one, timestamps on status updates will likely disappear. Important contacts may differ between devices as this prioritization data is stored on-device rather than on WhatsApp servers.

Generally, this change shouldn’t affect users who view all their contacts’ statuses in one go. It should also simplify the experience for those who only converse with a few users at a time. However, those who’d prefer a chronological layout of their status feed will likely feel the most aggrieved.

The update is currently rolling out to beta testers. It’s unclear when it’ll land for everyone.

