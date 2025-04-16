WhatsApp could copy Snapchat's screenshot detection for your status (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that WhatsApp could get screenshot detection for the status feature.

This comes over a decade after Snapchat first introduced screenshot detection for its stories.

There’s no sign just yet that WhatsApp will actually tell users when someone takes a screenshot of their status.

WhatsApp has offered the status feature for a while now, following in Snapchat‘s footsteps. Now, it looks like the Meta-owned platform might be copying another Snapchat feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.25.12.19) and discovered that screenshot detection is coming to statuses. We were also able to enable the feature, as seen in the screenshot below.

Android 14 implemented a screenshot detection API in 2023, so it’s not a surprise to see apps adopting this functionality. However, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen screenshot detection for a story or status feature. Snapchat implemented this feature over a decade ago, and it also notifies users when someone takes a screenshot of their story.

We haven’t seen any signs that WhatsApp will actually tell users when someone takes a screenshot of their status. We hope this is simply because the feature is still in the early stages of development. Notifying users when someone takes a screenshot of their content is a good deterrent against creeps or people who might be sharing your content elsewhere, especially if it’s sensitive media.

Then again, WhatsApp currently prevents people from taking screenshots of profile pictures due to privacy concerns (see the image above). So it’s possible the messaging app could take the same approach with statuses.

