WhatsApp rolls out a new in-app dialer to beta testers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is rolling out an in-app dialer to select beta testers, allowing users to make calls directly from the app without saving contact numbers.

The new dialer is accessible through a floating call action button in the Calls tab.

This in-app dialer is part of WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to enhance its platform. The company is also testing other features.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used messaging apps, particularly among Android users. Yet, a long-standing issue with the platform has been the inability to make calls from the app without first saving contact numbers to the address book. In an effort to improve user experience and the app’s capabilities, WhatsApp is finally introducing an in-app dialer to select beta testers.

Per a recent report from WABetaInfo, a few users are now able to access a floating call action button within the Calls tab. This button lets users dial an unsaved number through the app. Users will also be able to save this unsaved number as a new contact or add it to an existing contact card. Alternatively, users can also choose to send a message instead of making a call after dialing the number — a messaging shortcut has been added to the in-app dialer screen to facilitate this. This is currently a limited rollout, so the feature is only available to select beta testers who update to version 2.24.13.17.

How does this change things for WhatsApp users? In comparison to similar apps like FaceTime, which allow users to initiate calls by entering a name, email address, or contact number, WhatsApp requires its users to manually save numbers to their address book or open a chat with the contact to initiate a call.

Not only was this process time-consuming and cumbersome, but it also posed security concerns. The reason why it’s a security concern is because numbers stored in the address book would be privy to the user’s last seen status, profile picture, and other personal details if their WhatsApp profile visibility settings allowed everyone in their contact list to see this information.

The good news is that with this update, WhatsApp has added an additional layer of convenience and privacy to users’s calling experience. What’s more, this feature also lets you maintain a clutter-free address book.

This is only one of the many new features that WhatsApp is currently testing. Version 2.24.12.2, for instance, rolled out a redesigned preview feature for WhatsApp’s status updates to some beta testers. This update displays status stories in a horizontal layout, allowing users to view a status without having to open it.

