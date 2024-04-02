WhatsApp will boost locked chats privacy and status updates with new features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is working on extending its locked chats feature to linked devices.

WhatsApp is also testing the ability to privately mention specific contacts in your status updates.

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform, is preparing to roll out some significant updates designed to optimize user privacy and engagement. WaBetaInfo discovered these features in recent beta builds of the app.

First off, WhatsApp is working on enhancing chat privacy by bringing its locked chats feature to linked devices. This feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.24.8.4 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Currently, the ability to lock chats behind a secret code is limited to the primary device, leaving potentially sensitive conversations exposed on linked devices. With this update, users will be able to safeguard sensitive conversations across all connected devices.

To initiate the locked chats feature on a linked device, users will need to create a secret code within the chat lock settings of their primary phone. Once this code is configured, locked chats will remain hidden from the standard chat list and will only be accessible after entering the secret code on linked devices.

WhatsApp is also introducing a new way to interact with status updates. Users will soon be able to mention specific contacts within their status posts privately. This feature, found in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.7.10.71, is designed to boost engagement and alert specific contacts when they’ve been mentioned in a shared status.

When a contact is mentioned, a private notification will be sent to them. Importantly, only the mentioned contact will be able to see that they’ve been mentioned in a status story, ensuring the mention remains confidential. This stands in contrast to Instagram’s story mentions, which are visible to others.

These updates are currently under development, but WhatsApp users on Android and iOS can expect the features to become widely available soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments