Who needs dual apps? WhatsApp might finally offer multi-account support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is reportedly working on multi-account support.

This feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Business app but could come to WhatsApp as well.

The news comes after the company implemented multi-device support.

Loads of Android brands offer dual messenger or parallel apps functionality, allowing you to create a second instance of an app so you can have two accounts on one phone. This is particularly handy for WhatsApp, as the service doesn’t offer multi-account support. Fortunately, it seems like the Meta-owned platform is working on this feature.

WhatsApp-watching website WABetaInfo spotted multiple account support in a beta version (2.23.13.5) of the WhatsApp Business app. The outlet also suggested that the feature will support the main WhatsApp client. Check out their screenshot of the account selection menu below.

It’s not 100% clear how this feature will work beyond this apparent account-switching menu, but Telegram has offered multi-account support for years now. Telegram’s take allows you to seamlessly switch accounts, although you still get notifications from the other account. In saying so, we wonder how this would work if you’re using a personal and Business account in WhatsApp.

Nevertheless, this could be handy if you’ve got two personal phone numbers or if you’ve got a second WhatsApp account for work matters.

A 2022 poll found that almost a third of surveyed Android Authority readers used dual apps functionality on their phones. So we’re sure more than a few people will find WhatsApp’s solution to be handy.

