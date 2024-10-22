WhatsApp is removing this annoying limitation from linked devices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp will soon let you save and manage contacts on linked devices.

Currently, the messaging app only lets you manage contacts on your primary device.

This feature will first roll out to WhatsApp Web and Windows and eventually make it to other linked devices.

WhatsApp has a nifty feature that lets you simultaneously use the messaging app on two or more devices. It’s great for users who carry separate work and home phones or use the app on a PC or tablet. However, this feature has an annoying limitation. It doesn’t let you save new contacts on secondary devices, requiring you to use your primary phone to add or manage contacts. WhatsApp plans to change this soon.

In a recent blog post, WhatsApp announced that it will soon let users add and manage contacts on WhatsApp Web and Windows (via Engadget). The messenger will also offer users a new option to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp, allowing them to easily separate personal and business contacts while using multiple WhatsApp accounts on a phone. WhatsApp plans to bring this functionality to other linked devices but hasn’t shared a tentative release timeline.

WhatsApp has also confirmed it’s working to add support for usernames to the app, which will “add an extra degree of privacy so that you don’t need to share your phone number when messaging someone.”

Although the blog post doesn’t reveal any further details about username support, previous reports suggest that the messaging app may allow users to set PINs to their username, preventing unknown contacts from messaging them. This feature is still in development and could arrive with a future release.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments