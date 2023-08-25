WhatsApp finally rolling out support for HD video today to Android and iOS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp HD video support is rolling out now to Android and iOS.

This bumps video quality from the previous 480p limit to 720p.

You can still choose to send videos in the lower quality.

Last week, WhatsApp announced the support of HD photos was rolling out. This finally enabled users to send higher quality photos, should they so choose. During that announcement, WhatsApp said similar support for high-definition videos was coming soon.

Today, WhatsApp fulfilled that promise (via TechCrunch). Starting today, the latest version of the Android and iOS apps will support WhatsApp HD video.

As with HD photos, sending HD video is optional. When you attach a video to a message, the app will ask you if you want to send it in the old quality (480p) or the new HD quality (720p). There is no option for anything higher than 720p, at least not yet.

When your recipient(s) see your message, they will then have the option of downloading the HD or SD versions. This is important, as it gives the recipient(s) power over how much data they’ll use to view the video.

As with all other aspects of WhatsApp chats, your HD video will be end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) when you share it.

Since this WhatsApp HD video feature is rolling out now, you’ll need the latest version of the Android/iOS app to see it. If you don’t see a new update yet, you will in the next day or two.

