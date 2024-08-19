WhatsApp is developing two features to help declutter your inbox

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is testing a simplified like reaction for status updates that appears in the viewers’ list rather than the primary inbox.

The company is also developing a feature that automatically blocks unknown senders when their messages exceed a certain limit.

These two features could potentially roll out to all users in the coming months.

WhatsApp is arguably the most popular messaging app, connecting billions of users around the globe. Naturally, many bad actors rely on the platform to spam others for a number of reasons. To help users keep their inbox under control, WhatsApp is working on at least two new features that should reduce unnecessary interruptions.

The first feature is a new like reaction for status updates. According to WABetaInfo, the company is rolling out the addition to some Android users running version 2.24.17.21 beta. When enabled, users’ status likes will appear in the viewers’ list instead of being sent to the primary inbox as a heart emoji. Users will also get to turn off these reaction notifications optionally, as many don’t consider them time-sensitive alerts.

Meanwhile, the second feature could automatically block spammers when their messages reach a certain volume. The leaker emphasizes that this tool is still under development, and it’s seemingly unavailable to any public beta testers for now. If WhatsApp proceeds with implementing it and you enable the relevant toggle, your inbox should block certain spammers on its own.

Given that the first feature is in beta and the second is still under development, it could take WhatsApp months to roll them out to all users. That’s assuming it doesn’t axe them altogether. Nevertheless, these additions should help users maintain their inbox more easily — whenever WhatsApp decides to release them.

