WhatsApp is working on a new feature to spice up your chats

These themes will apply to both the wallpaper and text bubbles, similar to Instagram and Messenger.

Meta has been busy lately, infusing its app family with more AI smarts and making sure they all share the best features. WhatsApp is about to get a splash of color and personality with the addition of chat themes, a feature already enjoyed by its siblings, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.17.19), the folks at WaBetaInfo have uncovered this new chat themes feature, which will be rolled out in a future update.

WhatsApp has always allowed users to choose a chat background and switch between light and dark modes, but the color of text bubbles remained unchanged. Instagram and Messenger, however, offer full-fledged chat themes, allowing users to select from a wide range of plain colors or artistic themes for individual chats. These themes change both the wallpaper and the text bubble colors, creating a unique look and feel for each conversation.

The screenshot shared by the publication reveals that WhatsApp is testing a new section where users will be able to select their favorite default chat theme. This new feature appears to be different from the current implementations on Instagram and Messenger, as it prompts users to choose a default chat theme that could automatically apply to all their conversations. However, it is likely that WhatsApp will include a manual override option in future updates, allowing users to customize individual chats and aligning the experience more closely with Meta’s other apps.

The publication also found a similar feature in the WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.11.10.70), so it’s clear that this update will be heading to all WhatsApp users, no matter what device they’re using.

While the actual themes are still under wraps, and we don’t have a sneak peek just yet, it’s safe to say that WhatsApp is getting ready to bring a little more flair to our chats.

