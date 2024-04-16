WhatsApp's new chat filters make it easy to catch up on all of your unread messages

WhatsApp is one of the best instant messaging apps around, and it’s no surprise that many of us use it daily for practically all of our communication. When you use any texting app so heavily, you are bound to run into an issue where you have some unread chat lurking in a corner somewhere, annoying you with an unread counter on your app icon. For the life of me, I haven’t figured out where that single unread chat I missed is, and yes, I am irritated by it. Thankfully, WhatsApp is rolling out a solution in the form of Chat Filters that will help you keep your chats organized.

WhatsApp’s new Chat Filters let you quickly find certain conversations without needing to scroll through your entire chat list. You can choose between three filters that will appear at the top of your chat list:

All: Default view with all your messages.

Unread: This filter shows only conversations with unread messages, including those you marked as unread. This makes it easier to see which messages you haven’t read and responded to yet.

Groups: This filter shows only group chats (both read and unread), making it easier to find your favorite groups. It will also show subgroups of Communities.

These filters are much needed and will be appreciated by many users. Previously, groups with low activity would be lost in the abyss of infinite chats, but now you will have a better chance at locating them with the Groups filter. I also look forward to finding that one single unread message that I missed ages ago that is responsible for haunting me with a red dot on the app icon.