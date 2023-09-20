WhatsApp is finally (finally!) available on the iPad

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp has launched a beta version of an iPad app this week.

The app allows you to use WhatsApp on your iPad without relying on the web version.

WhatsApp has lacked a native iPad app for years now, forcing people to use the web version if they really needed it on their slates. Now, it looks like a proper version of the messaging app is finally available on Apple’s tablets.

WhatsApp watcher WABetaInfo spotted the availability of the WhatsApp beta for iPad this week. More specifically, the compatible beta version is 23.19.1.71.

To get in on the action, you’ll need to sign up for the WhatsApp beta program and download the apps to your iPhone and iPad. From here, you need to set up WhatsApp on your iPad by visiting the Linked Devices feature on your phone.

Do you use WhatsApp on a tablet? 96 votes Yes, an Android tablet 18 % Yes, a Windows tablet 4 % Yes, I just got the beta for iPad 5 % No, but I intend to use it on iPad 60 % No, I don't use it on tablets 13 %

The outlet notes that WhatsApp for the iPad indeed allows you to use the app independently of your phone. The iPad app also syncs sent and received messages with your other devices. Unfortunately, it seems like some features like live location functionality and status updates aren’t working as expected right now. But it’s no surprise to see a few niggles with a beta release.

Not part of the beta program? Then you’ll have to wait an undetermined amount of time for the app to receive a stable release. This is a welcome launch nonetheless, as it gives Apple users a popular cross-device alternative to the likes of iMessage.

Comments