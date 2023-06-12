Wondering what version of Microsoft Office you have? Here's how to check

Whether you are troubleshooting a problem or just making sure you have the latest features, knowing the version of Microsoft Office you have installed on your computer can be essential. The process is straightforward for both Windows and Mac users, but it can be a bit difficult to find if you’ve never done it before. We will guide you through the steps to check which version of Microsoft Office you have installed so your office apps are up to date.

To quickly find what version of Office you have, navigate to any Office application (like Word or Excel), click on File, then Account or Help, and look for About, which will display your Office version.

How to check what version of Office you have on Windows

Open any Office application: This could be Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook. Typically, the process is the same regardless of the application you choose. Once the application is open, click on the “File” menu in the upper left corner of the screen. Select “Account” or “Help” from the File menu, depending on what you see. On the right side of the Account or Help pane, you will find the section “About [Application Name].” For instance, if you’re using Word, it will be “About Word.” Under this section, you’ll see information about your exact version. It will show the version number, whether 32-bit or 64-bit version and which update channel you’re on if you’re using Office 365 or Office 2019.

How to check what version of Office you have on a Mac

Open any Office application: Like on Windows, this could be Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or Outlook. On the menu bar at the top of the screen, click on the application name you’re using. From the drop-down menu, select “About [Application Name].” If you’re using Word, it will be “About Word.” A window containing information about the exact version you have will appear. This window will display the version number and whether it’s a 32-bit- or 64-bit. Remember, keeping your Office applications updated to the latest version is important to enjoy all the new features and security updates Microsoft provides.

FAQs

How do I find out what version of Office I have? Open an Office application (e.g., Word), go to File, then Account or Help, and look for About, which shows your current version.

Do I have Office 365? Launch any Office app like Word, go to File, then Account. If you have Office 365, it will be mentioned under Product Information.

How do I know what version of Office I have in Outlook? Open Outlook, click File, then Office Account or Help. Under About Outlook, you’ll see your current version.

Is there a difference between Microsoft 365 and Office 365? Yes, Microsoft 365 is a newer subscription service that includes access to Office applications plus other productivity services like Teams and cloud storage on OneDrive.

