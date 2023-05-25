Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
What network does Google Fi use?
Google is getting into just about every corner of the consumer technology market. From an impressive lineup of Pixel phones to smart home products and even your mobile coverage with Google Fi. Google Fi has become an increasingly popular carrier with affordable plans and support for just about any phone. But what network does Google Fi use, and how does it work? We’ll answer those questions in this guide.
QUICK ANSWER
Google Fi is unique among MVNOs because it uses both T-Mobile and UScellular networks for coverage. They've also added a W+ network of Wi-Fi hotspots to expand coverage across the U.S.
What network is Google Fi using, and is it good or bad?
As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Google Fi is unique because it operates on T-Mobile and UScellular networks without being owned by those companies. Sprint used to contribute to Google Fi, but now it’s fully controlled by T-Mobile. The combination of networks means that Fi can flexibly switch between more cell towers to provide 4G LTE in more places.
Google Fi relies on multiple mobile networks from T-mobile and UScellular, as well as secure Wi-Fi connections.
Thanks to its relationship with T-Mobile, those with a Google Fi plan can tap into nationwide 5G. As long as your phone is 5G-capable, you’ll automatically connect. Currently, Google Fi only serves customers in the United States. However, Fi is the carrier to beat if you travel abroad. You get free calls between the US, Canada and Mexico, with affordable calls from the US to other destinations.
If you have a Pixel phone, you’ll get more perks from using Google Fi. Namely, Pixel users can take advantage of the W+ network of Wi-Fi hotspots, which can be found in areas of low coverage, such as certain airports, malls, and stadiums. However, using these W+ hotspots still counts toward your Google Fi data plan.
How does Google Fi compare to the competition?
Ultimately, determining the best carrier depends on your personal needs. Google Fi offers three different plans, each with more benefits for those traveling across North America or abroad. With networks in over 200 countries, you should have reliable coverage no matter where you go.
However, if you have an iPhone, you won’t get the full slate of Google Fi’s features, such as network switching, and the maximum number of features are exclusive to Google’s own Pixel phones.
We have dedicated guides comparing Google Fi to the Big Three carriers; Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. For convenience, here is a quick breakdown of Google Fi plans and pricing. Otherwise, check out the best prepaid and no-contract plans in the U.S.
|Flexible
|Simply Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Cost
|Flexible
$20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line
$35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines
$50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines
$65/mo + $10/GB per month for 4 lines
$80/mo + $10/GB per month for 5 lines
$95/mo + $10/GB per month for 6 lines
|Simply Unlimited
$50 per month for 1 line
$80 per month for 2 lines ($40 per line)
$80 per month for 3 lines (previously $25 per line, now $26.67 per line)
$80 per month for 4 lines ($20 per line)
$100 per month for 5 lines ($20 per line)
$120 per month for 6 lines ($20 per line)
|Unlimited Plus
$65 per month for 1 line
$110 a month for 2 lines ($55 per line)
$135 per month for 3 lines ($45 per line)
$160 per month for 4 lines ($40 per line)
$200 per month for 5 lines ($40 per line)
$240 per month for 6 lines ($40 per line)
Talk & Text
|Flexible
Unlimited
|Simply Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Data
|Flexible
$10 per GB used until you reach limit.
|Simply Unlimited
Up to 35GB of free, unmetered data.
|Unlimited Plus
Up to 50GB of free, unmetered data.
Hotspot
|Flexible
Full-speed at $10 per GB rate
|Simply Unlimited
5GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering per person.
|Unlimited Plus
Full-speed included
International
|Flexible
Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico.
On an iPhone, when you travel outside of the US, tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot options are not available.
|Simply Unlimited
Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico
No international calls, texts, and data outside the US, Canada, and Mexico
|Unlimited Plus
Free calls from US to over 50 countries.
Unlimited data and texts in over 200 countries or regions.
Extras
|Flexible
Data free after per-month limit
|Simply Unlimited
None
|Unlimited Plus
100GB of Google One storage for each group plan member.
One year of YouTube Premium per user at no additional cost.
FAQs
No, Google Fi does not use Verizon cell towers.
Google Fi uses both T-Mobile and UScellular networks for coverage.
The Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan comes unlimited data and texts in the US and over 200 countries or regions.
As part of its launch, Google Fi had a promotion in 2018 for a free month of service to new customers. You can check out current Google Fi promotions and discounts here.
No, Google Fi is not a part of AT&T. It’s a different mobile virtual network operator owned by Google.
Yes, Google Fi still uses US Cellular towers along with the networks of other partners.
No, Google Fi does not only use T-Mobile. It uses a combination of networks from T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular for coverage.