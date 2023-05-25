Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google is getting into just about every corner of the consumer technology market. From an impressive lineup of Pixel phones to smart home products and even your mobile coverage with Google Fi. Google Fi has become an increasingly popular carrier with affordable plans and support for just about any phone. But what network does Google Fi use, and how does it work? We’ll answer those questions in this guide.

QUICK ANSWER Google Fi is unique among MVNOs because it uses both T-Mobile and UScellular networks for coverage. They've also added a W+ network of Wi-Fi hotspots to expand coverage across the U.S.

What network is Google Fi using, and is it good or bad?

As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Google Fi is unique because it operates on T-Mobile and UScellular networks without being owned by those companies. Sprint used to contribute to Google Fi, but now it’s fully controlled by T-Mobile. The combination of networks means that Fi can flexibly switch between more cell towers to provide 4G LTE in more places.

Google Fi relies on multiple mobile networks from T-mobile and UScellular, as well as secure Wi-Fi connections.

Thanks to its relationship with T-Mobile, those with a Google Fi plan can tap into nationwide 5G. As long as your phone is 5G-capable, you’ll automatically connect. Currently, Google Fi only serves customers in the United States. However, Fi is the carrier to beat if you travel abroad. You get free calls between the US, Canada and Mexico, with affordable calls from the US to other destinations.

If you have a Pixel phone, you’ll get more perks from using Google Fi. Namely, Pixel users can take advantage of the W+ network of Wi-Fi hotspots, which can be found in areas of low coverage, such as certain airports, malls, and stadiums. However, using these W+ hotspots still counts toward your Google Fi data plan.

How does Google Fi compare to the competition? Ultimately, determining the best carrier depends on your personal needs. Google Fi offers three different plans, each with more benefits for those traveling across North America or abroad. With networks in over 200 countries, you should have reliable coverage no matter where you go.

However, if you have an iPhone, you won’t get the full slate of Google Fi’s features, such as network switching, and the maximum number of features are exclusive to Google’s own Pixel phones.

We have dedicated guides comparing Google Fi to the Big Three carriers; Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. For convenience, here is a quick breakdown of Google Fi plans and pricing. Otherwise, check out the best prepaid and no-contract plans in the U.S.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Cost

Flexible $20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line

$35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines

$50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines

$65/mo + $10/GB per month for 4 lines

$80/mo + $10/GB per month for 5 lines

$95/mo + $10/GB per month for 6 lines

Simply Unlimited $50 per month for 1 line

$80 per month for 2 lines ($40 per line)

$80 per month for 3 lines (previously $25 per line, now $26.67 per line)

$80 per month for 4 lines ($20 per line)

$100 per month for 5 lines ($20 per line)

$120 per month for 6 lines ($20 per line)

Unlimited Plus $65 per month for 1 line

$110 a month for 2 lines ($55 per line)

$135 per month for 3 lines ($45 per line)

$160 per month for 4 lines ($40 per line)

$200 per month for 5 lines ($40 per line)

$240 per month for 6 lines ($40 per line)

Talk & Text

Flexible Unlimited

Simply Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

Flexible $10 per GB used until you reach limit.

Simply Unlimited Up to 35GB of free, unmetered data.

Unlimited Plus Up to 50GB of free, unmetered data.









Hotspot

Flexible Full-speed at $10 per GB rate

Simply Unlimited 5GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering per person.

Unlimited Plus Full-speed included

International

Flexible Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico.



On an iPhone, when you travel outside of the US, tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot options are not available.

Simply Unlimited Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico



No international calls, texts, and data outside the US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited Plus Free calls from US to over 50 countries.



Unlimited data and texts in over 200 countries or regions.

Extras

Flexible Data free after per-month limit





Simply Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus 100GB of Google One storage for each group plan member.



One year of YouTube Premium per user at no additional cost.



FAQs

Does Google Fi use Verizon towers? No, Google Fi does not use Verizon cell towers.

What carrier does Google Fi use? Google Fi uses both T-Mobile and UScellular networks for coverage.

Is Google Fi actually unlimited data? The Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan comes unlimited data and texts in the US and over 200 countries or regions.

How can I get Google Fi for free? As part of its launch, Google Fi had a promotion in 2018 for a free month of service to new customers. You can check out current Google Fi promotions and discounts here.

Is Google Fi part of AT&T? No, Google Fi is not a part of AT&T. It’s a different mobile virtual network operator owned by Google.

Does Google Fi still use US Cellular towers? Yes, Google Fi still uses US Cellular towers along with the networks of other partners.

Does Google Fi only use T-Mobile? No, Google Fi does not only use T-Mobile. It uses a combination of networks from T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular for coverage.

