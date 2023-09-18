What is ray tracing in games? Everything you need to know

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

For the past few years, one phrase that’s been repeated by tech enthusiasts and gamers is “ray tracing,” though many don’t even fully understand what it is. But what is ray tracing? Today, we’ll unpack the technology, from how it works, whether it’s worth it, and what games and graphics cards fully support it.

What is ray tracing and how does it work? Ray tracing is the realistic rendering of light and shadows. This technology is often used in film and television to realistically blend CGI into live-action scenes. In video games, turning on ray tracing can help improve the visuals. However, it can also be incredibly taxing on one’s gaming system.

Ray tracing is the realistic rendering of light and shadows.

Ray tracing simulates and tracks every ray of light created by a game’s lighting source, so as a result, only gaming systems with powerful graphics cards can truly support ray tracing. The benefit of ray tracing is less about the light itself and more about how it interacts with the world. Ray tracing allows for more lifelike shadows, improved translucence, and reflections.

Is ray tracing worth it?

Nvidia

The biggest benefit of ray tracing is that it improves a game’s visuals, specifically the lighting and shadow effects. While there is some benefit to turning on ray tracing, the caveat is that it is extremely demanding on a graphics card – and only the most powerful ones fully support it.

Whether ray tracing is worth it depends entirely on how much you value visual enhancements for your video games, and if you happen to play the latest AAA games that take full advantage of the technology. If you rarely play newer AAA games, stick to older titles, or prefer smaller titles from indie studios, purchasing a graphics card that supports ray tracing probably won’t be worth it.

If you rarely play newer AAA games, purchasing a graphics card that supports ray tracing won’t be worth it.

It’s also important to consider that enabling ray tracing will also significantly impact performance. So, not only do you need a powerful graphics card, but you will also need to have a powerful processor as well.

It might be worth it if you want to have the best experience possible and plan on mostly playing new AAA games that use ray tracing technology. Remember that most graphics cards that fully utilize the technology are fairly expensive. With that said, some cheaper options on the market (below the $500 mark) support the technology, such as the AMD Radeon RX 7600.

What graphics cards support ray tracing?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Only some of the most recent and powerful graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD support ray tracing. They are the following:

NVIDIA GPUs with ray tracing support:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

AMD GPUs with ray tracing support:

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

AMD Radeon RX 7600M

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

What games support ray tracing?

CD Projekt Red

These are some of the games that currently support ray tracing technology:

Battlefield V

Battlefield 2042

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Control

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead Space (2023)

Deathloop

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

F1 22

Far Cry 6

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach

Forspoken Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Ghostrunner

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gotham Knights

Godfall

Halo Infinite

Hitman: World of Assassination

Icarus

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Justice

Lego: Builder’s Journey

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Metro Exodus / Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Minecraft (Bedrock Edition)

Portal with RTX Quake II RTX

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Keep in mind that more and more games are adding support for ray tracing. This list does give you a good example of which titles could offer the experience. Ray tracing is still a fairly new technology; a limited number of games utilize it. More titles will eventually support it later down the line, however.

FAQs

Does PS5 have ray tracing? Yes, the PS5 is powerful enough to support ray tracing. While not all of the games on the console utilize the technology, there are a fair amount of PS5 games with ray tracing currently, including several console exclusives such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Forspoken.

Does Xbox have ray tracing? While the Xbox Series X is every bit as capable of ray tracing as the PS5, with support for dozens of titles, less powerful Xbox models do not support the feature to the same extent. The Xbox One and Xbox One X do not support ray tracing for any of their games, and the Xbox Series S only supports ray tracing for a much smaller list of titles. And for the few games that do have ray tracing, the Xbox Series X has quite a bit better ray tracing than its less powerful brother.

Do AMD GPUs have ray tracing? Yes, AMD GPUs support ray tracing, however only AMD RX 6000 series and AMD RX 7000 series graphics cards are capable of employing the technology.

Comments