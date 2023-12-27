What is Companion Mode in Google Meet, and how to use it?

Google Meet is a popular video conferencing tool that allows people to meet virtually for work, school, or personal calls. One useful Google Meet feature is Companion Mode. Here’s an overview of Companion Mode and how to enable it in Google Meet.

What is Companion Mode in Google Meet? Companion Mode allows you to join a Google Meet call with two devices simultaneously. Typically, one device would be dedicated hardware in a conference room. Your second device would be a personal laptop or mobile device.

Here are some key things to know about Companion Mode: It prevents audio feedback since your microphone and speaker are disabled on the second device.

You can access features like chat, polls, raising your hand, and more from the second device.

Your name and information appear on both devices so people see you are joined twice.

Companion Mode helps join meetings from conference rooms when you still want access to some personal controls. It facilitates engagement when in-room hardware has limited features.

How to use Companion Mode in Google Meet? Follow these steps to enable Companion Mode on a second device: Open the Google Meet invite or meeting link and click Join. Type in the meeting code if that’s you’re accessing the meeting.

Annesha Basu / Android Authority

The Ready to Join screen will pop up. Click on Use Companion Mode. Do this on the device you want to use this feature on.

Annesha Basu / Android Authority

You’ll now access chat, polls, and other features from this secondary device.

How to turn off Companion Mode in Google Meet? If you no longer want to use Companion Mode, here is how to disable it: While in Companion Mode on your secondary device, choose to leave the meeting.

After leaving the meeting, Companion Mode will be turned off, and you’ll be back to a single session.

If you have also left the meeting on your primary device, simply rejoin the meeting using the device of your choice.

