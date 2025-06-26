This app tells me I’m going to die 5 times a day, and I love it

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been showing friends a notification on my phone. It simply reads, “Don’t forget, you’re going to die.” Most of them immediately responded by looking at me with a mixture of confusion and concern. I like to let that look sit for a moment before explaining what’s going on.

Far from suggesting that I’m unraveling mentally, these notifications are from an app that wants me to cherish life. It’s called WeCroak, and it sends me five of these identical notifications each day at random times between 7 AM and 10 PM. When each arrives on my screen, I can tap it to open the app, where a new quote about death greets me. This could be from a philosopher, a poet, a movie star, or anyone. But that’s just a bonus feature for me — I’d be happy enough with the notifications.

The idea is as simple as it is clever. If you’re regularly reminded that our time on this mortal coil is short, you should learn to appreciate the small things and seemingly mundane moments more. That could be the coffee in your hand, the sun on your face, or a friendly smile from a stranger. The mantra behind the app comes from a piece of traditional wisdom in Bhutanese culture, which holds that, “To be a happy person, one must contemplate death five times daily.”

I’ve found it very effective. I’m lucky enough to have a relatively comfortable and positive life compared to the next guy, but it’s easy to find yourself going through the motions day to day. How easy it is to wish away the work week on a Tuesday, forgetting that we only get around 4,000 weeks on this planet. Whether I’m trying to decide if I have the energy to go to the gym or I’m picking out fruit in a supermarket, the notifications always make me pause to appreciate my lot in life. I’m not religious or spiritual, but we can all relate to the fleeting nature of our existence.

If you find yourself doomscrolling for hours or grumbling about a coworker all day under your breath, give this app a try. It doesn’t track you, has no social features, and doesn’t gamify anything — it just casually delivers an eerie message, and hopefully encourages you to remember what is and isn’t important. Just don’t blame me if your friends initially give you an odd look.