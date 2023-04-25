We asked, you told us: You use these web browsers on your phone and PC

There are tons of web browsers to choose from on your smartphone and computer, ranging from Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to Opera and Brave.

We thought it would be a good idea to ask you about the web browser you use on your phone and computer. Well, the results are in, and here’s what you said.

What web browser do you use on your phone?

What web browser do you use on your PC?

Results These polls garnered plenty of attention, with over 2,500 votes cast in each one. The big winner in each poll was (unsurprisingly) Google Chrome, and it wasn’t really close.

The battle for second place was a lot tighter though, as Firefox barely beat Brave in the phone poll and just edged out Microsoft Edge on desktop. Yes, the stalwart open-source web browser still has plenty of fans.

Microsoft Edge and Samsung Internet completed the top five on mobile, while Brave and Vivaldi rounded out the top five on desktop.

Safari and Opera brought up the rear on computers, while Kiwi and Opera were at the bottom of the pile for web browsers on mobile.

Comments MyDailyComment: Only use Samsung internet browser on mobile, because … it’s the best browser on a phone. Mobile Chrome can’t even do dark mode right. Neither can Firefox. Those are the only alternatives I tried, then stopped using. Samsung is the best. It was MADE FOR A PHONE. It syncs with a samsung account and has an add on for desktop chrome to sync with that. It’s sad that people use chrome because they think they have to…

Andy Paunov: Chrome on my phone, Edge on my Windows 11 PC, Firefox on my Windows 7/8.1 (forced to switch).

Eliaz: Been using Brave on my phone since 2019 coz of its chromium build + powerful ad blocker, I use Chrome on my PC. Tried using Firefox several times on both phone and PC but finally given up.

Ray Musgrave: Firefox on PC. Firefox and Vivaldi on Android. I might stop using Firefox mobile though because they disabled about:config.

tommybertsen: I use opera on both android and PC. Occasionally, I use brave on android and chrome on PC , but I use opera 90% of the time.

Pranav: Edge on my PC and chrome for android

Shubham: Vivaldi on PC due to good tab management with tab split and stack. Ice raven (Firefox fork) on mobile due to good performance and adblock.

eszklar: Firefox for PC. Vanadium on Mobile (GrapheneOS default browser).

Bojan Tomic: Chrome is still the most useful and the most convenient. Everything just synchronizes without any hassle, all your passwords are just there, etc. I don’t see me switching anytime soon. I tried using other browsers on the list, but they’re just years and years behind.

