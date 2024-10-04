watchOS 11 has a major battery drain issue, but there’s a fix for it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Watch users have been complaining about excessive battery drain following the watchOS 11 update.

Apple has now released watchOS 11.0.1 to address the widespread bug.

The update also fixes an issue that caused certain Apple Watches to reboot randomly.

A few weeks ago, Apple seeded watchOS 11.0, packing new watch faces, a native Translate app, sleep apnea detection, and much more. Notably, though, watchOS 11 also introduced a bug that causes excessive battery drain. Due to increasing user reports, Apple has now issued watchOS 11.0.1, which should address this irritating bug.

watchOS 11.0.1 is now available to download and install on compatible Apple Watch models. While the update offers no exciting new features or changes, it patches multiple bugs that have impacted a wide range of users.

Beyond fixing the watchOS 11 battery drain issue, watchOS 11.0.1 also addresses a problem that caused the Apple Watch Series 10, Series 9, and Ultra 2 to become unresponsive at certain times. It also prevents the Music app from randomly quitting when a user loads media and the system from rebooting randomly. Otherwise, it stops the Messages app from crashing when a user replies to a shared Apple Watch face using iMessage.

To update your compatible Apple Watch to watchOS 11.0.1, launch the Watch app on your iPhone or the Settings app on your smartwatch. Go to the General section on either device, then tap on Software Update. Give the page a few seconds to refresh and fetch the update. When it appears, tap on the Download and Install button. You may be prompted to Agree to the terms of service. Do so after reading them thoroughly.

It’s worth noting that updating your Apple Watch requires you to place it on its charger. The update won’t install unless it’s connected to a power source and its battery is at least 50% charged.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments