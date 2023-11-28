Walmart's new Google TV stick is almost as cheap as a Big Mac meal

TL;DR Walmart has released the Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device.

This is a Google-powered TV stick for just under $15.

Expect Chromecast support, Assistant integration, and support for a host of streaming apps.

Walmart’s Onn streaming gadgets deliver a ton of value for money, with the company’s 4K streaming box being an absolute steal for just under $20. Now, the retail colossus is raising the bar for low prices (or lowering the bar for low prices? Whatever).

Walmart has quietly launched the Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device online, coming in at just $14.88. That price makes the streaming stick almost as cheap as a McDonald’s Big Mac meal (~$12) and cheaper than buying a digital copy of a new blockbuster film like Oppenheimer ($19.99).

You’re getting pretty modest specs for the price, as you’d expect. That means 1.5GB of RAM, micro-USB connectivity, 1080p output, and no storage expansion. There’s no word on internal storage, but Android TV Guide reports that it offers the same Amlogic S805X2 chipset as the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV. This chip supports AV1 decoding, while the earlier 4K Walmart Onn TV box supported AV1, too. So we’re optimistic that the 1080p Onn stick supports the higher quality, more efficient video standard.

Otherwise, the Onn Google TV Full HD Streaming Device (to use its full name) brings Chromecast support, Google Assistant, and a remote with four shortcut buttons (Disney Plus, Netflix, Paramount Plus, and YouTube). You’ve also got a stick form factor here, allowing you to plug it directly into the TV.

In saying so, the modest specs mean we’re totally expecting laggy performance and full storage after a few months. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see a Google TV stick on the market for just under $15, making it a neat gift for loved ones.

