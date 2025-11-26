This Google TV streaming stick is just $9 for Black Friday, and it comes with free Apple trials

Walmart

If you’re looking to upgrade your old TV with Google TV this holiday season, or simply want a backup streaming stick, we’ve found the perfect deal for you. Walmart’s Onn Full HD Google TV streaming stick is down to just $9 for Black Friday, making it one of the cheapest Google TV streaming stick deals you’ll find anywhere right now.

Despite being ultra-affordable, the Onn Full HD Google TV streaming stick isn’t just a barebones dongle. It runs the full Google TV interface, complete with streaming apps, personalized content recommendations, Google Assistant voice control, and built-in Chromecast support. You also get a compact Google TV remote with shortcuts for major services like YouTube, Netflix, and more.

What you get for $9 with the Onn Full HD Google TV streaming stick Full Google TV experience

Google Assistant

Built-in Chromecast to cast content from your phone

Full HD streaming (1080p)

Compact Google TV remote with hotkeys

Free returns until January 31

Free Apple trials:

Apple TV+ for up to 3 months

Apple Music for up to 4 months

Apple Fitness+ for up to 3 months

At this price, you shouldn’t expect more from a Google TV streaming stick. The Onn Full HD streamer is limited to 1080p, so no 4K, HDR, or advanced audio formats. Performance is good for casual use, but heavier apps or multitasking could feel sluggish. Still, for nine bucks, it nails the basics.

If you want a better Google TV experience with stronger performance, more storage, and 4K support, consider these upgraded options:

Onn 4K Pro Streaming Device: $44.73

A surprisingly capable budget 4K box with great performance and solid Google TV integration.

Google TV Streamer (4K) — $74.99 at Amazon (was $99)

Google’s latest flagship streaming box with the best Google TV experience available right now.

