Walmart's next streaming device might give the Google TV Streamer a challenge

TL;DR Walmart is working on a new Google TV streaming device.

The device has a chip that’s said to have higher performance than the Google TV Streamer’s chip.

It will reportedly have 2GB of RAM.

You may remember that Walmart launched the Onn Pro, a 4K Google TV streamer, earlier this year. It seems an upgraded version of that device could be on the horizon.

A new device has shown up on the benchmarking website Geekbench, as first seen by 91mobiles. The new device from Walmart’s private brand is reportedly called the Onn 4K Plus. In addition to the Geekbench listing, it has also appeared on the unofficial AndroidTV-Guide database.

Some notable details include an Amlogic S905X5M processor, 2GB of RAM, and support for Android 14. These details are interesting when comparing them to the Onn Pro and the Google TV Streamer.

For example, the big upgrade here appears to be the device’s new chip. Although benchmark results can be unreliable, it puts the Amlogic S905X5M chip at 200 points higher than the Google TV Streamer’s MediaTek SoC. It’s also said to have more raw power than the Onn Pro’s processor.

Meanwhile, Walmart’s latest streamer runs on Android 12, so the Onn 4K Plus runs on an OS that’s two generations newer. However, that reported 2GB of RAM is half of what you get from Google’s device.

It seems that the Onn 4K Plus is meant to be an upgrade to the Onn Pro, but it’s unclear how it will stack up against the Google TV Streamer when it comes out. Speaking of which, there is no information on when the streamer could launch or how much it will cost. If it is an upgrade, expect for it to cost more than the Onn Pro, which costs $49.88.

