Walmart is working on a 'Pro' version of its popular Google TV device

TL;DR Walmart appears to be preparing to launch a new Google TV device.

A listing on the Bluetooth SIG website mentions that the device is a “4K Pro” device.

Walmart offers affordable Google TV 4K and FHD streaming boxes and sticks through its Onn brand. A recently discovered listing suggests the retailer is preparing to expand this brand by launching a “4K Pro” variant.

First spotted by 91Mobiles, a newly published listing on the Bluetooth SIG website shows a device that says it is an Onn “4K Pro Streaming Device” with Google TV. The listing doesn’t reveal much about the product other than it will come with a remote.

However, the “Pro” designation suggests that the device will have something that the base 4K model won’t have. This could possibly be something like more RAM or storage, new ports, better 4K performance, or something else. It’s hard to say until we get more information.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

The device’s appearance on Bluetooth SIG suggests that the launch of this 4K Pro device may not be far off. However, it’s still unknown when the retailer plans to launch the device.

Walmart’s FHD model currently costs $15, while the 4K model sells for $20. We would suspect that Walmart will make the 4K Pro similarly affordable.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments